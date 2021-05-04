Portuguese boss sacked from Spurs last month but already has new gig lined up in Italy

Jose Mourinho. Image Credit: AFP

AS Roma have confirmed that Jose Mourinho, who last month was relieved of his duties at Tottenham Hotspur, will join them in Italy next season.

“Official: The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season,” wrote AS Roma on Twitter.

Roma are currently 7th on the Serie A table. After nine years of Juventus winning the league, Inter Milan won for the first time in 11 years this week.

While Roma have won the Serie A three times in their history, the last time was 20 years ago in the 2000-01 season.

"After meetings with the ownership, I immediately understood their ambitions for Roma. Together we want to build a winning project," said Mourinho, as part of the announcement.

“The incredible passion of the fans convinced me to accept the job. I can't wait to start next season. Daje Roma!" continued the Portuguese boss.

Mourinho is one of only three bosses in Champions League history to win the competition with two different teams - FC Porto in 2004 and AC Milan in 2010 - an achievement he has also accomplished in the Europa League.

He has won the English Premier League three times with Chelsea (2005, 2006, and 2015), as well as domestic titles in Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

“When Jose became available, we immediately jumped at the chance to speak with one of the greatest managers of all time,” said Roma General Manager, Tiago Pinto.

“We were blown away by Jose's desire to win and his passion for the game: no matter how many trophies he has won, his primary focus is always on the next one. He possesses the knowledge, experience and leadership to compete at all levels," added Pinto.

Pinto said the club is "supremely confident" that Mourinho is the "perfect coach" both in the short and longterm.