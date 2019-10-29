Jaap Stam has stepped down as Feyenoord boss. Image Credit: AFP

The Hague: Jaap Stam has resigned as coach of Feyenoord after only four months at the helm of the Dutch football club.

Stam stepped down following a series of bad results including Sunday’s 4-0 loss to Ajax, which made the club drop to the 12th place in the Eredivisie with only 14 points after 11 matches.

“It is better for the club, for the players and for me if I step down,” Stam said.