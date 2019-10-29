The Hague: Jaap Stam has resigned as coach of Feyenoord after only four months at the helm of the Dutch football club.
Stam stepped down following a series of bad results including Sunday’s 4-0 loss to Ajax, which made the club drop to the 12th place in the Eredivisie with only 14 points after 11 matches.
“It is better for the club, for the players and for me if I step down,” Stam said.
The 47-year-old Stam succeeded Giovanni van Bronckhorst last summer. The former Dutch international and PSV, Manchester United, Lazio, AC Milan and Ajax star agreed a two-year contract at Feyenoord. He previously coached PEC Zwolle, the reserves team of Ajax and English side Reading.