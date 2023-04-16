Dubai: Lazio and Italy striker Ciro Immobile has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a car crash on Saturday night. His black Land Rover SUV collided with a tram near Ponte Matteotti, just five minutes away from Lazio’s Olympico Stadium.
The footballer was accompanied by his two daughters, who fortunately, were not seriously injured. Immobile suffered a bloody hand and a possible fractured shoulder.
According to Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, witnesses to the accident confirmed Immobile’s claims that the tram went through a red light, causing the collision.
Great striker
Immobile is known as one of Italy’s greatest marksmen of all-time, with 192 goals in 314 Serie A games. He broke through as a youngster with Pescara and Genoa and has represented Torino, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Siena, and Grosetto during his career before joining Lazio in 2016. Currently, Lazio are second in the Italian top-flight, having had a fine season, and they look set to reach the Champions League proper for just the second time in 16 seasons.
The incident occurred after Immobile scored in Lazio’s 3-0 victory over Spezia in Serie A, ending a six-game run without a goal. Lazio are scheduled to play Torino next Saturday, but it is unclear whether Immobile will be fit enough to feature.