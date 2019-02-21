Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a breath of fresh air for Manchester United since his appointment following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho in December.
His unbeaten run in the Premier League and the FA Cup speaks volumes of his achievement by turning a slow, zonal defending side into a fast-attacking team.
His short stint as interim manager is turning out to be an excellent audition for the coveted permanent manager’s job at United.
But is he the right man? I think Solskjaer fits United like a glove and is best suited to take this team forward.
He put to rest all doubts by defeating the so-called better teams in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal in away ties.
Solskjaer has a plan for every game and his performance shows his tactical prowess.
In the FA Cup tie against Arsenal, his call to deviate from his normal squad plans and play Romelu Lukaku on the left wing was criticised by many before the match, but it turned out to be the difference between the two sides.
Solskjaer has not only got the fans behind him but he has also fuelled motivation and inspiration in the dressing room.
He gets the best out of his players through his ability to man-manage.
Paul Pogba has been transformed from a misfit and scapegoat who seldom found himself in the starting XI under Mourinho to the World-Cup-winning star we all know.
Solskjaer was at United as a player for 11 seasons so he understands the DNA of the club.
He plays an attacking brand of football and always looks to give younger players an opportunity, which is in accordance with the club’s history.
I feel he has done enough to get the job no matter their final league position at the end of the season.
The squad depth is very thin and does not have his type of players beyond the starting XI. So injuries to key players may prove to be a hindrance in the run-in for the top-four race.
But with proper backing in the transfer window, Solskjaer can truly create something special.
There is a temptation to give the United job to Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has a great pedigree and has consistently been doing well.
However, the partnership of Solskjaer and his assistant coach Mike Phelan has reminded fans of the Fergie days and suits United in all aspects.
Solskjaer, the only coach at United to win a Premier League Manager of the Month since Sir Alex Ferguson, needs to be given a chance to showcase his skills in the dug-out.
The author is an intern with Gulf News