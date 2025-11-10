Is Lionel Messi eyeing a Barcelona return?

2022 World Cup winner, 38, left the Catalan club in 2021 for Paris Saint-Germain
Dubai: Lionel Messi hoped that he would love to return to Camp Nou for a final ‘goodbye’ after he visited the revamped stadium for the first time on Sunday.
The Argentina and Barcelona legend put a post on social media saying, “Last night I returned to a place I deeply miss. A place where I was immensely happy, where you made me feel a thousand times like the happiest person in the world.
“I hope one day I can return, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I was never able to do ...,” the 2022 World Cup champion added.
Messi, 38, left the Catalan club in 2021 for Paris Saint-Germain due to the outfit’s dire financial problems before moving to Inter Miami two years later.
Messi scored twice on Saturday for Inter Miami to help them into the next round of the MLS Cup play-offs.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox