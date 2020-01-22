Shahr Khodro v Riffa and Esteghlal v Kuwait to be played on Saturday

Esteghlal have played many Champions League matches in the UAE against AGL opposition. Image Credit: AFP

Kuala Lumpur: Two Iranian football clubs’ AFC Champions League preliminary round matches have been moved to the UAE because of security fears, Asia football’s governing body announced on Wednesday.

The Asian Football Confederation said the ties — Shahr Khodro FC of Iran v Riffa of Bahrain and Iran’s Esteghlal FC v Kuwait SC — will now be played in the neutral UAE on Saturday, January 25.

Both the matches were scheduled to be played in Iran on Tuesday but were postponed and “moved to neutral venues because of ongoing security concerns and the decision of several governments to issue travel warnings to the Islamic Republic of Iran”, said an AFC statement.

"To help facilitate the switch to neutral venues, which has been approved by the relevant AFC committees, the AFC will now reschedule the games to January 25, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates," the statement added.

Tensions were raised earlier this month by the killing of an Iranian army general by a US drone strike in Iraq.

Iran’s armed forces subsequently shot down a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 in error soon after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.