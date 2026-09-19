GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Inter Milan and Italy icon Mazzola dies aged 83

After a 17-year professional career, Mazzola retired in 1977

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This photograph taken on May 8, 1970 in Italy, shows Italian forward and midfielder Sandro Mazzola who played for the Italian national soccer team during the 1970 World Soccer Cup.
This photograph taken on May 8, 1970 in Italy, shows Italian forward and midfielder Sandro Mazzola who played for the Italian national soccer team during the 1970 World Soccer Cup.
AFP

Former Inter Milan and Italy forward Sandro Mazzola, one of the defining figures of the Nerazzurri's golden era, has died at the age of 83, the club announced Saturday.

"Sandro Mazzola was one of the greatest footballers in history. Not only in the history of the Nerazzurri," Inter said in a statement.

With Inter, the dominant force in Italian football during the mid-1960s, Mazzola won four Serie A titles, as well as back-to-back European Cups in 1964 and 1965.

Mazzola scored 158 goals in 565 appearances for Inter and produced one of his best performances in the 1964 European Cup final, netting twice in a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid.

That earned him the seal of approval from Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas, who gave Mazzola his shirt after the match. "I played against your father. You are worthy of him," said Puskas.

His father was Valentino Mazzola, the Torino great who was killed in the 1949 Superga air disaster, which claimed the lives of 31 people, including 18 players and eight Italy internationals from the side known as the "Grande Torino".

Mazzola scored 22 times in 70 appearances for Italy and won the 1968 European Championship, as the Azzurri beat Yugoslavia 2-0 in a replay in Rome. 

He also played in the 1970 World Cup final in Mexico, where Italy lost 4-1 to Pele's great Brazil side.

The following year he finished runner-up to Johan Cruyff for the Ballon d'Or.

After a 17-year professional career, Mazzola retired in 1977 and held an executive position at Inter before later serving as sporting director of Torino.

"Today, another piece of the Nerazzurri legend leaves us. Sandro was Inter: he joined the club as a boy and chose to stay here forever, one shirt, seventeen seasons, an entire lifetime," said Inter president Giuseppe Marotta.

"With (Helenio) Herrera's Grande Inter, he wrote chapters that nobody will ever erase. Today, it is our duty to preserve his memory, because a club is only as great as its memory. And Sandro's memory will remain with us, forever."

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Lionel Messi

Watch: Messi scores stunner but Miami held by Nashville

2m read
Real Madrid's French forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League first round day 1 football match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on September 8, 2026.

Mbappe distant from Ronaldo, Messi in all-time UCL list

2m read
Real Madrid have won all four of their UCL matches against Inter this century

Real Madrid v Inter highlights Tuesday’s UCL action

3m read
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) gestures during the second half of an MLS soccer match.

Messi magic sparks Miami in thrilling Atlanta draw

2m read