Zagreb: The stars of last year’s World Cup had to dig deep as European Championship qualifying began.

World Cup finalist Croatia nearly dropped points against Azerbaijan, only to be saved by a fine curling shot from Andrej Kramaric for a 2-1 win. Belgium needed two goals from Eden Hazard to defeat Russia 3-1 after a costly Thibaut Courtois error allowed the Russians back into the game.

The Netherlands failed to qualify for the last two major tournaments but showed no sign of nerves in a 4-0 win against Belarus. Memphis Depay gave the Dutch an early lead and finished with two goals and two assists.

BELGIUM’S BATTLE

Even with Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne missing through injury, Belgium took a big step toward qualifying by beating Russia, their main rival in Group I.

Youri Tielemans’ early goal for Belgium was cancelled out when a Courtois gave away the ball in a rare blunder which allowed Russia’s Denis Cheryshev to score. A new-look Russia team struggled to track Hazard and when defender Yuri Zhirkov tried, he ended up tripping the Belgian and giving away a penalty which Hazard converted.

Belgium could have scored more but for Michy Batshuayi hitting the post and having another shot cleared off the line.

Far away in Central Asia, perennial outsider Kazakhstan celebrated a rare win over an established football nation, beating Scotland 3-0. Cyprus routed San Marino 5-0 in the third Group I fixture.

CROATIA TESTED

Ever since losing to France in the World Cup final, Croatia have struggled to replicate the form of their greatest ever tournament showing.

Relegation in the Nations League last year was followed Thursday by a come-from-behind win over lowly Azerbaijan in Group E.

Azerbaijan — by far the lowest-ranked of all next year’s 12 European Championship hosts — took the lead with a fine solo goal. Ramil Sheydaev sprinted down the right flank in the 19th before striking the ball over the goalkeeper.

Azerbaijan then sat back to defend, frustrating Croatia, who came close with headers from Andrej Kramaric and Luka Modric. Croatia finally levelled in the 44th thanks to Borna Barisic’s quick reactions to jab the ball in on a rebound.

A moment of skill from Kramaric finally cracked the tenacious Azerbaijan defence as he cut in from the left flank and curled the ball in at the far post.

“It was difficult, more than we expected,” coach Zlatko Dalic said. “We were patient, persistent and deserved this win.”

There was violence ahead of the other Group E game as visiting Hungarian fans clashed with Slovakian supporters and police. Slovakia beat Hungary 2-0.

FAST-STARTING DUTCH

Memphis Depay needed just 50 seconds to score as the Netherlands continued their fine form from the Nations League with a straightforward win over Belarus in Group C.

The Dutch failed to qualify for the 2016 European Championship and 2018 World Cup, but are now unbeaten in five games including Nations League wins over the last two World Cup champions, Germany and France.

Depay back-heeled a pass from Denzel Dumfries for Georginio Wijnaldum to score in the 21st, then converted a penalty in the 55th. His cross for Virgil van Dijk to make it 4-0 in the final minutes capped a dominant display. The defender has now scored three goals in his last four games for the Netherlands.

Northern Ireland ended a four-game winless run by beating Estonia 2-0 in the other Group C game. That helps their chances of reaching the European Championship for the second time ever, following a run to the last 16 in 2016.

POLAND EDGE AUSTRIA

After a poor 2018 for Poland, their first game of 2019 offered fresh hope in a tight 1-0 win over Austria in Group G.

Poland arrived at last year’s World Cup fresh off a dominant qualifying campaign, but went on to finish bottom of both their World Cup and Nations League groups.

Krzysztof Piatek scored the winner in the 69th minute as Austria failed to clear the ball from the penalty area. That ended a six-game winless streak for Poland, including friendlies.

Results

Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland

Cyprus 5-0 San Marino

Northern Ireland 2-0 Estonia

Netherlands 4-0 Belarus

Slovakia 2-0 Hungary

Croatia 2-1 Azerbaijan

Israel 1-1 Slovenia

FYR Macedonia 3-1 Latvia

Austria 0-1 Poland