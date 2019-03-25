Belgium's forward Eden Hazard (R) is marked by Cyprus' midfielder Anthony Georgiou (L) during the Euro 2020 Group I football qualification match between Cyprus and Belgium at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, on March 24, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Nicosia: Captain Eden Hazard marked his 100th cap for Belgium as the World Cup semi-finalists strolled to a 2-0 victory over Cyprus in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Michy Batshuayi ran into a cluster of defenders in the penalty box, with the ball falling to Hazard whose first-time curling shot from near the penalty spot floated into the corner of the net in the 10th minute.

His brother Thorgan Hazard returned the favour, flicking on a pass into the box for Batshuayi to round Cyprus goalkeeper Urko Pardo, himself half-Belgian, and slot home after 18 minutes.

Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois was not tested in the Belgian goal, as the Red Devils breezed through the first half and controlled most of the second.

Konstantinos Laifis, whose plays for Standard Liege in Belgium, however, came close with a header from a free kick which went just over the crossbar.