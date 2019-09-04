Guwahati: Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu feels India have a good chance of upsetting Oman in Thursday’s World Cup qualifying opener.

India will open their campaign against Oman for their first encounter of the qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup and AFC Asian Cup in 2023.

The hosts have never won against the visitors in a Fifa-recognised match.

“We have to play together as a team, and without fear. Getting off to a good start will be really important,” Gurpreet said.

The last time the two teams faced off was in a friendly game in December 2018 where the match ended in a goalless draw in Abu Dhabi.

Gurpreet admitted the team drew a lot of positives from the result.

“Of course, it is good to keep in mind what happened when we last faced Oman,” he said. “However, it is also important to focus on the job ahead of us. We need to make sure we put on a good show in front of our home crowd in Guwahati.”