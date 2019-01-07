Manchester: Pep Guardiola has backed a fit-again Kevin De Bruyne to give Manchester City an extra edge as they look to defend their Premier League title from an assault from leaders Liverpool.
The Belgium playmaker marked his latest return from injury with a commanding display as City hammered second-tier Rotherham 7-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
De Bruyne, 27, was key as City hit 100 points last season but has twice been sidelined with knee problems so far this season as Liverpool have stolen ahead of Guardiola’s side in the title race.
“I said many times how important Kevin is for us. Without him, last season would maybe not have been possible,” insisted the City manager after Sunday’s Cup stroll.
“So far we have done incredible in terms of results, but we have an opponent (Liverpool) that has done better.
“But they are an opponent that has done better than us without him.”
De Bruyne missed City’s previous two games due to a muscle injury, including the 2-1 win over Liverpool on Thursday that saw City close to within four points of Jurgen Klopp’s table-toppers.
And Guardiola believes a City side with De Bruyne can overhaul that gap.
“Now he is back he will be fresh in the mind and the legs, and is going to help give us extra creativity in the last third, in the fight. Today he was our captain and he showed us why.”
City overwhelmed Championship club Rotherham, with Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and a Semi Ajayi own goal putting them 3-0 up at half-time before Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane all scored after the break.
“We took (it) seriously. We do what we have to do to become a great, great club,” said Guardiola.
“The great clubs don’t choose competitions, don’t choose games. Every game you have to do your job and we did amazingly again.”
Standings
Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 21 17 3 1 49 10 54
Man City 21 16 2 3 56 17 50
Tottenham 21 16 0 5 46 21 48
Chelsea 21 13 5 3 38 16 44
Arsenal 21 12 5 4 46 31 41
Man United 21 11 5 5 43 32 38
Leicester 21 9 4 8 25 23 31
Watford 21 8 5 8 30 31 29
Wolverhampton 21 8 5 8 23 25 29
West Ham 21 8 4 9 29 32 28
Everton 21 7 6 8 31 31 27
Bournemouth 21 8 3 10 31 40 27
Brighton 21 7 5 9 24 29 26
Crystal Palace 21 6 4 11 19 26 22
Newcastle 21 4 6 11 15 29 18
Burnley 21 5 3 13 21 42 18
Cardiff 21 5 3 13 19 41 18
Southampton 21 3 7 11 21 38 16
Fulham 21 3 5 13 19 47 14
Huddersfield 21 2 4 15 13 37 10
Fixtures
Saturday
West Ham v Arsenal, 4.30pm
Crystal Palace v Watford, 7pm
Cardiff v Huddersfield, 7pm
Brighton v Liverpool, 7pm
Leicester v Southampton, 7pm
Burnley v Fulham, 7pm
Chelsea v Newcastle, 9.30pm
Sunday
Everton v Bournemouth, 6.15pm
Tottenham v Man United, 8pm
Monday
Man City v Wolverhampton, midnight