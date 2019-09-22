Granada: Barcelona’s all-time top scorer Lionel Messi started on the bench and came on as a half-time substitute as they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Granada in their La Liga clash.

The result saw promoted side Granada climb to the top of the points table with 10 points from five matches.

This was reigning champion Barcelona’s worst start to a season in 25 years as they remain seventh in the table with seven points from five outings.

Messi, who missed the first few games of the new season as he was recovering from an injury, saw from the dugout Barcelona fall behind in the second minute when Ramon Azeez nodded home the first goal.