Valverde stunner and own-goal blooper highlight Uruguay's dominant win
MALDONADO, Uruguay — Uruguay rounded off their 2026 international calendar with a commanding 5-0 victory over the Dominican Republic in a friendly at the Estadio Domingo Burgueño Miguel on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to five matches.
Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Viñas, Nicolás de la Cruz, Federico Valverde and Bruno Damiani scored for La Celeste in a match that turned decisively in the second half.
It was their fifth straight win, coming after a 2-1 win over Argentina at La Bombonera. It was also Diego Forlán’s last friendly of 2026.
The Dominicans, coached by Marcelo Neveleff, held their shape in the first half and created chances before Uruguay scored.
They wasted two one-on-ones against goalkeeper Santiago Mele. Uruguay then scored four times in the second half.
The Dominican Republic initially proved difficult to break down.
The visitors, coached by Argentine Marcelo Neveleff, started confidently and threatened Uruguay's defence on several occasions.
Peter Federico González, formerly of Real Madrid and Valencia, had an early opportunity but lost his one-on-one duel against goalkeeper Santiago Mele.
Mele was called into action again to deny Dominican forward Mariano Díaz, formerly of Real Madrid and currently associated with Spanish football, as the visitors looked for an opening goal.
Uruguay gradually found their rhythm, with Rodrigo Zalazar testing goalkeeper Xavier Valdez from distance.
The breakthrough came in the 40th minute following a set-piece delivery by Zalazar. José María Giménez and Facundo Bernal helped direct the ball towards goal before Aguirre headed home after the goalkeeper's attempted intervention.
Uruguay went into halftime leading 1-0, despite the visitors having created several dangerous opportunities.
The hosts increased their intensity after the break, and their attacking depth eventually proved decisive.
Federico Viñas made it 2-0 in the 69th minute, capitalising on a mistake by goalkeeper Valdez during a defensive build-up. Viñas pressed aggressively, dispossessed the goalkeeper and guided the ball into the net.
Nicolás de la Cruz converted a penalty in the 79th minute after Valdez brought down Facundo Pellistri inside the box.
Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde then added the fourth in the 86th minute, finishing a move involving Pellistri and Darwin Núñez with a powerful angled shot.
Bruno Damiani completed the rout in stoppage time, scoring in the 93rd minute to cap Uruguay's emphatic home victory.
The match also offered opportunities for Forlán to assess his squad, with established players including Ronald Araújo, Valverde, Núñez and Pellistri featuring after coming off the bench.
For the Dominican Republic, the result highlighted the challenge of maintaining defensive organisation against a team with greater depth and attacking quality.
Uruguay ended their final friendly of 2026 with five consecutive victories, following their latest triumph over Argentina, and gave home supporters in Maldonado a convincing finish to the international year.
First half: Rodrigo Aguirre’s header opened the scoring. It came from a cross by Zalazar.
Second half: The second goal was a Federico Viñas strike after a bizarre error by the Dominican goalkeeper Xavier Valdez. Some outlets credit it as an own goal.
Third goal: Nicolás de la Cruz converted a penalty after a foul on Facundo Pellistri.
Fourth goal: Federico Valverde scored a strong shot. It was his sixth goal in 38 caps.
Stoppage time: Bruno Damiani, on his Uruguay debut, closed the rout.
Scoring minutes: Aguirre (about 40'-41'), second goal (65'-70'), De la Cruz penalty (about 79'-80'), Valverde (86') and Damiani (90'+3 to 90'+4). Outlets disagree on the exact minutes.
The Dominican Republic’s year ended with this loss, ahead of the Gold Cup playoff in March.
Goals: Rodrigo Aguirre (40'), Federico Viñas (69'), Nicolás de la Cruz (79', penalty), Federico Valverde (86'), Bruno Damiani (90+3').