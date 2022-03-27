1 of 9
Unsettled Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford could be heading to London as reports suggest Arsenal are lining up a bid
Image Credit: Reuters
The Gunners are also interested in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the Merseysiders expected to sell the England international this summer
Image Credit: AP
Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has said he is surprised Manchester United have not yet offered him a deal to take over at Old Trafford this summer
Image Credit: Reuters
Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has put himself in the shop window by insisting he wants to play Champions League football and could depart the Foxes for £35 million
Image Credit: Reuters
Tottenham’s Harry Winks could also be on the move, with Southampton and Crystal Palace interested
Image Credit: Reuters
Paulo Dybala could be on his way to Inter Milan from Juventus as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez
Image Credit: AFP
Erling Braut Haaland looks set to decide between a move to Manchester City or Real Madrid this summer, with a bidding war likely to take place
Image Credit: Reuters
Paris St-Germain are keeping tabs on Leeds United winger Raphinha, but Barcelona are also keen on the Brazilian
Image Credit: Reuters
Meanwhile, PSG will go all out to lure Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer
Image Credit: AFP