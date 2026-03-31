Finally Kochi brings luck as Ryan Williams shines in India’s win over Hong Kong

Ryan Williams scores on debut as India end campaign on a high despite no qualification
India ended their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Hong Kong at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday, but it was not enough to secure qualification.
The Blue Tigers showed urgency from the start and got the perfect breakthrough inside four minutes. Debutant Ryan Williams made an instant impact, scoring with his very first touch to give India an early lead.
The 32 year old winger, who recently switched nationality, could not have asked for a better start. Wearing the number 11 shirt, he showed sharp movement and calm finishing to put India ahead.
India continued to control the game and doubled their advantage early in the second half. Defender Akash Mishra scored his first international goal in the 51st minute, finishing well to make it 2-0.
Hong Kong responded in the 65th minute through Everton Camargo, who pulled one back with a strong strike. The goal added some late pressure, but India stayed organised at the back and saw out the game.
Despite the win, India finished bottom of Group C with five points from one win and two draws, falling short of qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.
There was, however, a sense of progress compared to their earlier meeting against Hong Kong in June 2025, when India had suffered a 1-0 defeat due to a late penalty. It's a relief for the football fans in India.
The victory also ended a long wait, marking India’s first senior men’s win in Kochi in over a decade.
Ryan Williams’ debut was one of the biggest positives for India. The Australian born winger became the first naturalised player to represent the national team since Arata Izumi in 2014.
Born in Perth, Williams qualified to play for India through his Anglo Indian mother, Audrey, who was born in Mumbai. His maternal grandfather, Lincoln “Linky” Grostate, was also a well known footballer in Bombay during the 1950s.
Williams officially gave up his Australian citizenship in late 2025 to represent India, a decision that quickly paid off.
His goal in the 4th minute is now the fastest scored by a debutant in Indian men’s national team history. He impressed with his pace and attacking intent before being substituted in the 67th minute due to a minor injury.
While the campaign ends in disappointment, India may have found a new attacking option to build around for the future.