Who are Ryan Williams and Abneet Bharti, the newly called-up players of Indian origin by the Indian Football Federation?

Australian-born Ryan William and Abneet Bharti called up by AIFF
The All India Football Federation has sparked excitement across Indian football circles by calling up two Indian origin players, former Australian international Ryan Williams and Nepal born defender Abneet Bharti, for the senior national team camp. The move signals a fresh approach for the Blue Tigers as they prepare for their AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on November 18.
Ryan Williams, 31, currently plays as a winger for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. After a year long process, he recently received his Indian passport. Williams, who is a teammate of Sunil Chhetri at Bengaluru FC, had first expressed his desire to play for India through Chhetri, who conveyed the message to All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey.
Williams has an impressive background with the Australian national setup, having represented his country at the under 20 and under 23 levels. He played at the 2012 AFC U19 Championship in the United Arab Emirates and the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey. In May 2019, he was called up to the senior Australian team for a friendly against South Korea and made his international debut as a second half substitute in that match.
His Indian roots trace back to his mother, who was born into an Anglo Indian family in Mumbai. His former club coach, Khalid Jamil, now India’s head coach, also played a key role in bringing him into the national fold.
Defender Abneet Bharti, 27, who already holds an Indian passport, was identified by the Indian embassy in Brazil. He currently represents Academia del Balompie Boliviano (ABB), a first division club in Bolivia. Eligible to represent both Nepal, his birthplace, and India, Bharti was earlier called up to the India under 16 national camp ahead of the 2015 SAFF U16 Championship, although he never made it to the final squad.
Now, after years of hard work abroad, he has finally earned a call to the senior national team. His inclusion adds depth and much needed international exposure to the Indian defence, which has struggled for consistency in recent months.
The AIFF’s decision marks a significant step toward broadening the national talent pool by tapping into overseas based players with Indian roots. The federation has been scouting Indian origin footballers worldwide, showing a firm commitment to elevating the team’s competitiveness.
This initiative also complements ongoing government efforts to enable Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders to represent the country, though the policy change is still under review.
The inclusion of Williams and Bharti has reignited hope among supporters who see this as the start of a new chapter for Indian football. With qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup already out of reach, the move offers a timely morale boost and a chance to lay the groundwork for a stronger, more dynamic team in the years ahead.
