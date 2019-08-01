London: The English Football Association has increased its mandatory minimum ban for first-time offenders found guilty of discriminatory behaviour to six matches from five ahead of the 2019-2020 season.
The move follows an annual report from British anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out that showed a 43 per cent rise in reports of racist abuse in English football last season.
Chelsea banned a supporter for life last week for racially abusing winger Raheem Sterling during last season’s Premier League home match against Manchester City.
World soccer governing body Fifa doubled its minimum ban for racism to 10 games last month as football’s authorities attempt to clamp down after a number of high-profile incidents in domestic and international football.