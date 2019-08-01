Move follows an annual report from British anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out

London: The English Football Association has increased its mandatory minimum ban for first-time offenders found guilty of discriminatory behaviour to six matches from five ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

The move follows an annual report from British anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out that showed a 43 per cent rise in reports of racist abuse in English football last season.

Chelsea banned a supporter for life last week for racially abusing winger Raheem Sterling during last season’s Premier League home match against Manchester City.