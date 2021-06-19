It looked like we were set for a big upset — every major tournament has them — but France salvaged a draw against Hungary in a packed Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Hungary, for the second game in a row, more than held their own against supposedly mightier opposition (they fell apart to sadly and unjustly lose 3-0 last time out), and this time they had something to show for it.
But it could have been so much more as Hungary fought tooth-and-nail against the World Cup champs.
France needed a second-half equaliser from Antoine Griezmann to secure a 1-1 draw. Left-back Attila Fiola’s goal in first-half stoppage time sent a packed Puskas Arena wild and stunned the French, but Griezmann hit back midway through the second period to send France top of Group F.
Hungary know — against all odds — a win over Germany now should take them through.