Scotland's Billy Gilmour in action against England. The midfielder has tested positive for COVID-19 and will Scotland's next match against Croatia. Image Credit: Pool via REUTERS
Glasgow: Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for coronavirus and will have to isolate for 10 days, the team said today.

The Chelsea player will miss his team’s final Group D match against Croatia tomorrow and a potential round-of-16 match.

Gilmour was UEFA’s player of the match on Friday in a 0-0 draw against England at Wembley Stadium.

Team bubbles

Players are regularly tested and are staying within team bubbles apart from when they are at matches. The Scottish Football Association said it had been liaising with Public Health England but did not announce if anyone else had been deemed a close contact and would have to also isolate.

Scotland has one point from its two Group D matches.

