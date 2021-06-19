Scotland's midfielder Billy Gilmour toasts the draw against England Image Credit: AFP

It was a game that had everything we hoped it would have — or feared it would have — as Scotland rode out a 0-0 draw against their ‘Auld Enemy’ England at Wembley to get that first point of the tournament on the board.

This was a tantalising game in the build up as everyone knew what was at stake. A win would take England into the last 16 and a loss for the visitors would dash their hopes once again.

There had been much ramping-up ahead of the clash as the last time these two neighbours met in international competition finals in was almost exactly 25 years to the day since Paul Gascoigne broke Tartan Army hearts with a wonder goal.

The pair have never been the same since — due to a downward spiral in Scottish fortunes and a gulf in class becoming cavernous over the years. However, if there is one game Scotland will raise themselves for it is England at Wembley. And once again they did not disappoint.

Not even Harry Kane could find a way past a defiant Scotland, who fought for every ball and even had a few chances to snatch the three points for themselves. The Premier League’s top scorer was toothless and never came close to scoring, while Scotland earned the point they needed to keep their last-16 hopes alive.

England defender John Stones rattled the upright early on with a header, but Scotland were not shy in coming forward and Lyndon Dykes had a shot cleared off the line, while Steve O’Donnell made sure England keeper Jordan Pickford will still have sore hands on Saturday morning as he forced him into a fine save.

Che Adams also went close for Scotland, but was denied by a shonky finish, and Mason Mount and Phil Foden were just off-target at the other end.

It was 0-0 but it was anything but boring, with meaty challenges and no love lost between the two teams. As the underdogs, Scotland will be delighted with their point, knowing victory over Croatia will see them into the last 16. For England, once again, there are more questions than answers.