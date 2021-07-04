England destroyed Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarterfinal 4-0 with Harry Kane grabbing two goals. It was a dominant display from Gareth Southgate's men as they eased into the semifinal where they will meet Denmark who got past the Czech Republic 2-1. The Gulf News experts analyse the games and preview the upcoming semifinals.
Euro 2020: Gulf News experts on England's 4-0 demolition of Ukraine, and Denmark reaching the semifinal
Kane scored two as Southgate's men eased into the semifinal, the Danes also progressed