Will advance with a win, could qualify with a draw if France avoid defeat against Portugal

Germany's players during a training session in Herzogenaurach, Germany ahead of their Group F Euro 2020 match against Hungary today. Image Credit: AP

Munich: Germany’s attacking midfielder Thomas Mueller will have to wait to find out if he can play in their final Euro 2020 Group F game today with the player nursing a knee injury, coach Joachim Loew said.

Mueller was injured during their 4-2 win over Portugal at the weekend and has not trained with the team.

“For Mueller, we will have to wait,” Loew told a news conference.

“He will undergo a final test and then we will see and decide if he is capable of playing or not.” Loew said Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan and Robin Gosens had been ruled fit after overcoming minor injuries picked up in the Portugal game. The trio trained with the team earlier on Tuesday at their base north of Munich.

“We were all happy with the way we beat Portugal but there was also an analysis we can improve some things. The team is focused and concentrated and knows that we have taken just one step,” Loew said.

“The game against Hungary will not be as open as against Portugal. We know our opponents. They are well schooled in defending. There won’t be as many opportunities in the box. We need to wear them out first.” The three-time European champions have three points, the same as Portugal and one behind Group F leaders France.

They will advance with a victory over Hungary but could also qualify with a draw if France do not lose their game against the Portuguese. The Hungarians, in last place with one point, need to win to have any chance of progressing.

Late meltdown

Hungary held off Portugal until a meltdown in the closing stages led to a 3-0 defeat but they regrouped to force a 1-1 draw with France.

Hungary took the lead just before halftime against France, who attacked relentlessly and equalised midway through the second half.