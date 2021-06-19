Copy of Germany_Portugal_Euro_2020_Soccer_50411.jpg-6efba-1624125939083
Germany's Serge Gnabry, second right, celebrates with this teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 championship Group F match against Portugal at the football arena stadium in Munich. Image Credit: AP
Also in this package

Munich: Germany defeated Portugal 4-2 in Group F at Euro 2020 today to revive their hopes of reaching the last 16 and leave the reigning champions in danger of crashing out.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in Munich but own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro gave Germany the advantage before Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens struck in the second half to make it 4-1.

Copy of Germany_Portugal_Euro_2020_Soccer_01465.jpg-f46ff-1624125935158
Germany's Antonio Ruediger, left, challenges Portugal's Bernardo Silva during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany at the football arena stadium in Munich, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Christof Stache/Pool via AP) Image Credit: AP

Diogo Jota pulled a goal back for Portugal, who are level on three points with Germany and a point behind leaders France. Portugal face France in their final game while Germany take on bottom side Hungary.

View gallery as list