Dubai: West Ham United are targeting a triple transfer raid on Manchester United, including club captain Harry Maguire, as part of David Moyes’ plans to strengthen the team.
West Ham are currently in a relegation battle but Moyes is hopeful the club can still attract new players in the summer transfer windiw. The former United coach is keen on signing three United stars - Maguire, midfielder Scott McTominay, and striker Anthony Martial.
Out of favour
All three players have fallen out of favour at Old Trafford since Erik ten Hag’s arrival. Maguire has been replaced by Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the centre of defence, while McTominay faces stiff competition in midfield from players such as Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Marcel Sabitzer, Bruno Fernandes, and Fred. Martial has struggled with injuries despite a promising pre-season.
The prices of Maguire and Martial are unknown, but United could reportedly sell academy graduate McTominay for £25 million. Meanwhile, United are said to be interested in West Ham captain Declan Rice who the London club value at £100 million.