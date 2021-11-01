London: Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo, the Premier League club announced today, after a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United at the weekend left the London side eighth in the table.
“I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision,” Spurs’ managing director of football Fabio Paratici said in a statement.
The Portuguese, 47, was named Spurs manager on a two-year contract in June after four years at Wolves. Porto manager Sérgio Conceição and his Portuguese compatriot Paulo Fonseca have been linked with the job.
Strong start
"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future," added Paratici.
Tottenham said a decision on who will succeed Nuno will "follow in due course".
Spurs started the season strongly and after winning their first three league games and Nuno was also named Premier League manager of the month for August.
But, the team and coach were booed off following the 3-0 home loss to United last weekend.