A quick look through all the vital statistics ahead of this weekend’s action in the English Premier League

Friday

Southampton v Leicester City (11pm)

Leicester have won each of their last three away league games against Southampton, including a 9-0 victory last season - the biggest away win in English top-flight history.

Southampton have dropped 21 points from winning positions this season, more than any other side.

Leicester beat Southampton 2-0 in January and are looking to complete the double over Ralph Hasenhuettl’s side for the first time since 1999-00.

Saturday

Crystal Palace v Manchester City (3.30pm)

Man City have won 13 of the last 17 league meetings between the two teams, keeping a clean sheet on 10 occasions.

Pep Guardiola’s City have won 10 successive away league games and are looking to equal the English top-flight record of 11 consecutive wins on the road currently held by Chelsea and City themselves.

Palace have conceded 25 goals at home this season, fewer than only Newcastle United (27) and West Bromwich Albion (33), while City have scored a league-best 32 away goals.

Brighton v Leeds United (6pm)

Leeds have lost seven of their last eight league games against Brighton, including a 1-0 home defeat in January.

Graham Potter’s Brighton have drawn 13 games this season, more than any other side.

Leeds’ Illan Meslier overtook Joe Hart to become the youngest goalkeeper in Premier League history to keep 10 clean sheets (21 years and 54 days) following Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Chelsea v Fulham (8.30pm)

Chelsea are undefeated in their last 18 home games against Fulham in all competitions.

Fulham have failed to record a victory in a Premier League London derby in their last 23 attempts, with their last win coming 2014 against West Ham United.

Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has kept 15 clean sheets this season, behind only Manchester City’s Ederson (17).

Everton v Aston Villa (11pm)

Aston Villa have won 19 games and scored 71 goals in the Premier League against Everton, more than they have against any other side in the competition.

Everton have registered just one victory in their last nine home league games.

Aston Villa have failed to win any of their last three league games despite scoring the opening goal on each occasion.

Sunday

Newcastle United v Arsenal (5pm)

Arsenal have won 15 of their last 16 league matches against Newcastle, including a 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium in January.

No team has conceded more own goals in the Premier League than Arsenal this season (4).

Newcastle’s 0-0 draw with champions Liverpool in December marked their only clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League home games.

Manchester United v Liverpool (7.30pm)

Liverpool have won just one of their last 15 away league games against Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man Utd defeated Liverpool 3-2 in the FA Cup in January but have not won consecutive games against the Merseyside club since a run of four between 2014-16.

Man Utd have been involved in seven goalless draws this season, more than any other team in the league.

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United (10.15pm)

Tottenham are seeking their first league double over Sheffield United since 1975-76, following their 3-1 win at Bramall Lane in January.

The Blades’ 1-0 win against Brighton on Saturday was just their fifth victory of the season and came in their first game since relegation was confirmed.

Tottenham’s interim boss Ryan Mason is looking to match his predecessors Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino by winning his first two Premier League games in charge of the club following their 2-1 victory against Southampton.

Monday

West Brom v Wolves (8pm)

West Brom are unbeaten in their last nine home league games against Wolves.

Wolves are the only team this season not to lose a game after opening the scoring.

West Brom are looking to keep three consecutive clean sheets at home in the top-flight for the first time since 2015 following shutouts of Southampton and Newcastle.