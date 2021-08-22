Dubai: Harry Kane has travelled with the Tottenham team for their match against Wolves today in the English Premier League and has been named amongst the substitutes for the 5pm kick off.
The coach arrived at Molineux stadium and out stepped the first team squad which included the 28-year-old England striker.
Wolves former boss Nuno Espirito Santo was greeted by the home fans with a round of applause even though he left the club this summer to take the Tottenham job. But Kane received some boos and jeers from fans. He has been linked with a move to Manchester City, who are understood to be willing to break their £100m British transfer record to sign him.
Gentleman's agreement
Kane was left out of Spurs’ squad for their opening game of the season ironically against City who they beat 1-0 last Sunday. The want away forward also missed Thursday’s Europa Conference League defeat at Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.
He says he has a gentleman’s agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to leave this summer, but that is if City are willing to break the bank to sign him.