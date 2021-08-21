Beaten in their 1st game at Tottenham last weekend, City were far sharper today

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League match against Norwich City at Etihad stadium. Image Credit: AP

Manchester: British record signing Jack Grealish marked his home debut for Manchester City with a goal as the Premier League champions demolished promoted Norwich City 5-0 today.

Grealish bundled in a low cross by Gabriel Jesus in the 20th minute to double City’s lead after they had taken the lead in the sixth minute with a Tim Krul own goal.

Beaten in their opening game at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, City looked far sharper and swarmed all over a lightweight Norwich. They also had a Ferran Torres goal ruled out inside the opening 20 minutes.

Manchester City's £100m man Jack Grealish scored on his home debut as the reigning Premier League champions returned to winning ways by thrashing newly-promoted Norwich. Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Close range

Norwich, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool on the opening day, avoided any further damage until midway through the second half when Aymeric Laporte fired in from close range.

City then turned the screw with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez both getting on the scoresheet with well-worked goals.

Leeds 2 Everton 2

Raphinha came to Leeds’ rescue with a superb curling finish to rescue a point against Everton in the club’s first home Premier League game with a full stadium in 17 years.

The Brazilian struck with 18 minutes remaining of a pulsating, ferocious and frankly brilliant match played out to near constant noise from the stands.

Raphinha scored six goals for Leeds last season, including two against Everton and he was on target again today in a pulsating 2-2 draw. Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Leeds had been behind twice, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin giving Everton a first-half lead with a penalty awarded via VAR and a low finish on the turn from the excellent Demarai Gray early in the second.

Mateusz Klich restored parity the first time courtesy of a dinked finish and Raphinha ensured a point apiece with his brilliant strike.

Crystal Palace 0 Brentford 0

Brentford maintained an unbeaten start to their first Premier League season with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles had the better of the chances in Patrick Vieira’s first home game in charge, with debutant Conor Gallagher hitting the inside of the post early on.

Brentford have a return of four points and two clean sheets in their first top-flight campaign for 74 years. Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Captain James McArthur then saw a curling effort from the edge of the box tipped away by David Raya after the break as the Eagles pushed for a breakthrough.

Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0

Danny Ings scored a superb acrobatic volley on his Aston Villa home debut as they recorded a deserved victory over Newcastle to bounce back from their opening-day defeat at Watford.

Villa made the brighter start to the second half and doubled their lead through Anwar El Ghazi’s penalty.