Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard and Joel Veltman. Image Credit: REUTERS
Brighton: Manchester City enjoyed a rampant 4-1 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion helped by England midfielder Phil Foden’s double in their Premier League match.

The visitors battered the Brighton goal from the start, racing into a 13th minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan after a mistake from home goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City produced a devastating first-half display to beat Brighton.

City soon extended their lead as Foden got his first of the match, steering Jack Grealish’s square pass into the net in the 28th minute, before the 21-year-old got the final touch on Gabriel Jesus’ shot to make it 3-0 three minutes later.

Consolation goal

With the job all but done by halftime, City took their foot off the gas in the second period, with Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty nine minutes from time giving the hosts a consolation.

City substitute Riyad Mahrez put the icing on the cake with their fourth goal in stoppage time, sealing a win that moved Pep Guardiola’s side up to second place above Liverpool, who visit Manchester United on Sunday, and within two points of Chelsea.