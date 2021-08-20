London: Arsenal have signed Norway international Martin Odegaard for £30 million from Real Madrid on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said today.
The midfielder spent the latter half of last season on loan at Arsenal, making 20 appearances in all competitions and scoring twice, including in a 2-1 win over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Odegaard joined Real aged 16 and became their youngest ever player but made only 11 appearances in all competitions, starting six games.
Not available
The 22-year-old will not be available for Sunday’s game against Chelsea as the club are awaiting visa clearance, they said.
Aaron Ramsdale has completed a medical before a move from Sheffield United and will join Bernd Leno and Runar Alex Runarsson as Arsenal’s goalkeepers.