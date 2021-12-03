Cairo: An Egyptian coach of a football second division team passed away after his team scored a goal in the last minutes of the match, local media reported.
Adham Al Selhdar, the coach of Al Majd, suffered a heart attack following the 91st minute goal netted by his team against opponents Al Zarqa in a match held Thursday in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, medical sources said. He was 53.
Hard-earned win
While his team was celebrating the hard-earned win, Al Seldhar dropped unconscious and was hospitalised, witnesses said.
He was pronounced dead before arrival at the hospital. He will be buried following the Friday noon prayers.
Al Seldhar was an ex-player of Egypt’s prime league club Al Ismaili.