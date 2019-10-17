London: Ecuador have denied agreeing terms for Juergen Klinsmann to become their new national team coach, saying that media reports that the German is set to take over are speculation.

“There is nothing concrete, just speculation,” Ecuador Football Federation (FEF) director Carlos Galarza told reporters. But he added: “There have been talks with coaches, or rather, one coach in particular.” Ecuador’s previous coach, Hernan Dario Gomez, was fired in July after they were knocked out in the group stage at the Copa America and under-20 coach Jorge Celico has taken charge on an interim basis.