Abu Dhabi: e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), one of Manchester City’s Official Telecommunications Partner, has on Wednesday announced a partnership with City Football Schools (CFS) to support the Talented Player Programme (TPP).
Launched in 2019, the programme provides a platform for young footballers aged 11-16 across Abu Dhabi and Dubai to fulfil their potential under the guidance of expert coaches from City Football Schools. The TPP has seen over 50 players transition through the programme in the last three years and develop into elite environments.
With the support of e&, and through a combination of advanced coaching techniques and competitive matches both locally and internationally, the programme gives the young players multiple opportunities to develop their talent as well as travel and train at CFG clubs around the world.
Successful sports stars
e& is working closely with Manchester City to contribute to the development of the next generation of sports athletes to become successful sports stars of tomorrow.
Simon Hewitt, Senior Manager Football Education Mena, said: “Since the Manchester City Football School launched in 2011 in Abu Dhabi, it has seen over 10,000 players take part in around 50,000 sessions and the Talented Player Programme has been a hugely successful part of our delivery in the UAE. Through the programme, players have signed for professional academies in the UAE, UK, Italy, Spain and Egypt, including one player at our very own Manchester City.
“We are excited that this platform opens new horizons for players to excel and with the support of e&, we are confident that we will see more success stories in the years to come.”
e& has been the Official Telecommunications Partner of Manchester City since 2009, with the agreement recently extended for a sixth term. The support of the Talented Player Programme is the latest activity between the two organisations throughout the duration of the partnership, which has spanned various areas of the club’s offerings.