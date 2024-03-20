Dubai: A record total of 40 international teams across five age group from Under-12 to Under-16 will compete in the third edition of the Mina Cup to be held from April 4 to 6.

Among the top teams which will be participating in the tournament include Saudi-owned Premiership Club Newcastle United as well as Norwich City from England, Atlas from Mexico, Chicago Fire from the US and the Abu Dhabi-owned City group club’s in Mumbai City and Melbourne City from Australia.

There are also teams from India, Qatar, Ethiopia, Mali and New York. These clubs will face the very best private football academies of the UAE who have qualified from the national tournament in October 2022 consisting of the likes of Miguel Salgado’s Fursan Hispania, Man City Soccer schools, Barca Academy, La Liga and Go Pro Sports.

Founder of Mina Cup, Chris Brown said, “We are delighted to build on the success of our previous two years by expanding the tournament to 40 teams coming from Central & North America, Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania & of course the Middle East. The quality of youth football in the UAE continues to improve and we feel it our responsibility to help showcase that. I’m also incredibly excited to announce the first step in our Global Mina Cup expansion by announcing the Norwich City Mina Cup UK in October from their amazing first team Lotus Training ground.”

Opening ceremony

The opening ceremony will be attended by over 700 players, coaches and staff JA Beach Hotel, Palmito Garden.

Entry to JA Sports Centre & Shooting Club & Precision Football, where the tournament will be held, is free for all spectators daily from 3.30pm onwards.

Former Manchester United and England legend Teddy Sheringham who is the Mina Cup Ambassador returning for a second year, said: “I am delighted to be back for the third year supporting the Mina Cup. The tournament grows in numbers and quality each year and for me I enjoy being with my family watching the games daily and seeing the excitement on the faces of the young players taking part.”

The title sponsor for the Mina Cup is JA Resorts & Hotels, and other official partners include Umbro, Precision Football, Noon, Samshi TV and is run in association with Dubai Sports Council.