Berlin: Borussia Dortmund will be looking to get back on track after five games without a win in all competitions against Bayer Leverkusen, who are managed by former Dortmund coach Peter Bosz.
Leverkusen have been the best team in the second half of the Bundesliga so far and are aiming for their fifth straight league win on Sunday.
Dortmund, who have severely missed the creative input of injured captain Marco Reus, have seen their nine-point lead from the 15th round shrink to just three points with 12 games remaining. The team were held to a 0-0 draw by last-place Nuremberg on Monday — their third successive draw in the league.
Six-time defending champions Bayern Munich, resurgent after three successive wins since a 3-1 loss at Leverkusen, will hope to draw level with Dortmund with a victory at home over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
Third-place Borussia Moenchengladbach host Wolfsburg for a duel with European qualification at stake on Saturday.
In Italy, Serie A leaders Juventus travel to Bologna and will be looking to preserve their 13-point lead over second-place Napoli, who visit Parma. Both matches take place on Sunday.
With the form Kylian Mbappe is showing, Paris St-Germain are hardly missing injured pair Neymar and Edinson Cavani.
In the three games since they have both been out, Mbappe has scored in each one — against Manchester United, St-Etienne and Montpellier.
Nimes must be wary about Saturday’s trip to Paris in Ligue 1, especially since PSG have netted an astonishing 47 goals at home so far.
PSG are 15 points clear of second-place Lille, despite having played one game less, and are on course to wrap up a second straight title with ease.