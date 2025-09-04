GOLD/FOREX
Djed Spence set to become first Muslim England player

25-year-old Tottenham full-back selected for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra, Serbia

Shamseer Mohammed
England's defender Djed Spence takes part in a training session at St George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent, central England, on September 3, 2025, prior to their World Cup Qualifiers football match against Andorra.
England's defender Djed Spence takes part in a training session at St George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent, central England, on September 3, 2025, prior to their World Cup Qualifiers football match against Andorra.
AFP

Dubai: Djed Spence's call-up to England's senior squad represents a potentially historic moment — he could become the first Muslim player to represent the England men's senior team. The 25-year-old Tottenham full-back has been selected for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, marking a remarkable career transformation.

Multicultural heritage

Born in London to a Kenyan mother, Aisha Spence, and Jamaican father Simon Spence, Spence embodies England's multicultural identity. His diverse heritage means he could have represented Kenya, Jamaica, or England in international football, making his choice to represent England even more significant. This rich cultural background, combined with his Islamic faith, positions him as a powerful symbol of modern England's diversity.

Interestingly, Spence is the younger brother of actress Karla-Simone Spence. Karla-Simone is a British actress who gained recognition for her performance in the film Blue Story and her starring role in the ITVX period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton.

From setbacks to success

Spence's international recognition follows a challenging journey. After joining Tottenham, the former Middlesbrough defender was sent on three loan spells to Rennes, Leeds United, and Genoa before finally establishing himself in the first team last season. These experiences shaped his resilience, with his six England Under-21 caps providing the foundation for senior selection.

Faith as foundation

For Spence, his Islamic faith serves as both anchor and inspiration. "It's a blessing - it's just amazing. I don't have the words really," he reflected on his call-up. His spirituality proved crucial during difficult periods: "In the toughest moments of my life, the darkest moments, I've always believed that God has always been by my side."

Rather than viewing his potential historic status as pressure, Spence maintains a positive outlook: "I don't really feel the pressure for certain things. I just play football with a smile on my face, be happy, and the rest will take care of yourself."

Universal inspiration

While potentially significant for Muslim representation in English football, Spence's message transcends religious boundaries. "If I can do it, you can do it. Not just Muslim kids, any child of any faith. Put your mind to something and you can do it." With England facing Andorra at Villa Park and Serbia in Belgrade, Spence stands poised to make history. His journey from Tottenham outcast to potential England debutant demonstrates football's unpredictable nature and the power of perseverance, potentially inspiring future generations from all backgrounds.

