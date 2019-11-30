Ousmane Dembele Image Credit: AP

Barcelona: French winger Ousmane Dembele will be out for roughly two and a half months after being diagnosed with a right hamstring injury, FC Barcelona has said on their website.

“A medical examination has confirmed that first team player Ousmane Dembele has suffered a muscle injury to the biceps femoris of his right hamstring. His estimated lay-off time is approximately 10 weeks,” the LaLiga giants said in a brief medical bulletin late on Friday.

The 22-year-old French international sustained the injury during the first half of Barcelona’s 3-1 victory Wednesday night over Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in Champions League group-stage action, according to reports.

Dembele went down in the penalty box and had to be replaced at the 26-minute mark by countryman Antoine Griezmann.

The muscle injury is the third that he has suffered thus far in the 2019-2020 season and the seventh he has sustained since moving to Barcelona from Dortmund in the summer of 2017.

In four Spanish-league matches and four Champions League games thus far this season, Dembele has managed just one goal (in a LaLiga contest against Sevilla at Camp Nou) and no assists.

Last season, he scored 11 goals and tallied six assists in LaLiga and Champions League action.