Deeper Arsenal squad helping with 'worst' injuries, says Arteta

Jesus, Gyokeres, Madueke, Martinelli and Odegaard have recently returned from injury

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on November 30, 2025.
AFP

London: Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's deeper squad was helping the Premier League leaders cope with their "worst" run of injuries as he prepares for Wednesday's match against Brentford.

Gabriel Jesus, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have recently returned from injury but Gabriel Magalhaes and Kai Havertz face weeks more on the sidelines.

Winger Leandro Trossard and defender William Saliba are doubts to face Brentford but Arsenal manager Arteta said Tuesday he expected them back "within days".

Arsenal were also badly hampered by injuries last season, with their lack of forward options blamed for an inability to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title.

"This season has been the worst in some areas, especially in the front line, and now what's happening with the back line," Arteta told reporters.

"But we learn and we were able to put together a squad that is much more reliable and has more options. 

"We learned from the past as well that we have to use players in different positions and they have to be able to fulfil different roles if we want to compete at this level and the example of Mikel (Merino) is the best one, probably."

The Spain midfielder, who arrived from Real Sociedad in 2024, was regularly used as a striker last season, scoring nine goals in all competitions.

During the summer transfer window Arsenal made major reinforcements, bringing in Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Eberechi Eze, Madueke and Gyokeres.

Those extra resources have given Arteta more options and they have opened up a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Saliba missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea having suffered a knock in training.

"He had a little niggle, so I think it's going to be a matter of days, so let's see if he's able to be there tomorrow (against Brentford)," Arteta said.

Trossard was another player who missed the match at Stamford Bridge but Arteta said the winger would also be back "in a matter of days". 

Arteta urged fans at the Emirates on Wednesday to give full-throated support to his team against 10th-placed Brentford.

"Everybody at the Emirates to go again and beat Brentford," he said. "It's vital, massive."

