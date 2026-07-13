Cristiano Ronaldo signs former Benfica midfielder for his club

Ex-Benfica and Braga star Andre Horta bolsters Almeria’s promotion push
Cristiano Ronaldo backed UD Almeria, who compete in Spain's Segunda Division, have completed their seventh signing of the summer after confirming the permanent arrival of Portuguese midfielder Andre Horta from SC Braga.
The Spanish club announced that they had activated the purchase option in Horta's loan agreement, with the 29 year old signing a three year contract that will keep him at Almeria until June 2029.
Horta spent the 2025 to 2026 season on loan at the club, making 20 appearances despite seeing his campaign disrupted by injuries. His performances convinced Almeria to secure his services on a permanent deal.
The move continues an active transfer window for Almeria following Cristiano Ronaldo's acquisition of a 25 per cent stake in the club earlier this year. Since the Portuguese superstar became involved behind the scenes, the Segunda Division side have been busy strengthening their squad ahead of the new campaign.
Horta is Almeria's seventh signing of the summer, joining Brian Cipenga, Miguel de la Fuente, Jorge Pulido, Quim Junyent, Leo Baptistao and Alex Sola. Cipenga arrives with growing recognition after an impressive FIFA World Cup campaign for DR Congo, where he scored a stunning goal against England in the Round of 32 and emerged as one of his country's standout performers.
In their official announcement, Almeria highlighted Horta's experience at the highest level, noting that he has featured in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League during his career.
The midfielder also made 16 senior appearances for Benfica and has built a reputation as a composed central midfielder capable of operating in a deeper defensive role.
With Ronaldo continuing his playing career at Al Nassr while also playing an active ownership role at Almeria, the club will hope their ambitious recruitment drive helps secure promotion back to La Liga during the 2026 to 2027 season.