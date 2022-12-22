Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr football from January 1, 2023, the Jeddah-based Saudi Gazette reported, citing Spanish media.
Ronaldo will reportedly sign in on a 2-1/2 year contract worth $217 million contract with the Saudi club, the paper's online edition reported.
The Spanish sports daily newspaper Marca stated that the football star would "before the year is over".
Just a few days before the World Cup in Qatar, the striker severed his ties with Manchester United, freeing him to engage in negotiations with any team.
Despite the assertions that Champions League clubs would be lining up to sign him, Al-Nassr initially displayed more interest.
Ronaldo had hoped to continue competing in the top club league in Europe.