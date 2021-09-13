Coming into the Manchester United clash with Newcastle United, the whole world was excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo back in a red shirt.
As expected he delivered.
On his second debut for the club, the Portuguese superstar had the Old Trafford crown in raptures with a dream double.
- English Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo back with a bang for Man Utd, was there ever any doubt?
- Look! Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham in action in week 4 of the English Premier League
- English Premier League: Newcastle looking to spoil Ronaldo party at Man Utd, says Bruce
- Look! Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on second Man Utd debut in English Premier League match against Newcastle
It was not the best of starts for Manchester United as Newcastle were organised all around and were giving the opposition a tough time creating chances.
Right on the stroke of half-time, Ronaldo stepped up and scored off a rebound from Mason Greenwood and that was the moment every Manchester United fans dream came true.
The party looked like falling flat after Newcastle equalised through Javier Manquillo, but a few minutes later that man CR7 struck once again, this time with his weaker foot and every United fan went wild with celebrations.
Things couldn’t have gone better after Bruno Fernandez scored a brilliant long-range effort and Jesse Lingard back at the club scoring in a red shirt.
Overall, Ronaldo’s debut was a perfect return to his ‘home’ and there plenty more magic moments to come as he will bring back an ‘elite’ mentality to the club and finally get them some serious silverware.