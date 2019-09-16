The Juventus star couldn't stop his emotions after being shown footage of his late father

New Delhi: Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo recently broke down in tears after he was shown footage of his late father which he had never seen before.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo saw a clip of his late father Jose Dinis Aveiro, where he was talking of the pride he felt for his son.Ronaldo breaks down during emotional interview

The Juventus star couldn't stop his emotions and broke down saying: "I never saw the video. I never saw that video. Unbelievable."

When asked by Morgan what it was that upset him, Ronaldo said: "To be the number one and he doesn't see anything. He doesn't see me receive awards." Morgan further added: "He never saw how great you became."

"Never. My family see, my mum, my brothers, even my old son, but my father, he didn't see nothing, and it was... he died young," an emotional Ronaldo expressed.