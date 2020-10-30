Cairo: African football confederation president Ahmad Ahmad has tested positive for coronavirus and began self-isolating at a hotel in Cairo on Friday.
Ahmad, who is also a Fifa vice-president, had been in Morocco for the Confederation Cup final on Sunday and started showing “mild flu symptoms” after returning to Egypt on Wednesday, when he was tested, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said.
Ahmad, of Madagascar, was informed of the test result on Friday. He will be in isolation at the hotel for at least 14 days, CAF said.
The confederation said all those who have come into contact with the 60-year-old Ahmad over the past seven days and “especially during his trip to Morocco” have been informed.
Ahmad announced on Wednesday he will stand for re-election for a second term as African football president next year. It turns out he was tested for the virus the same day he made the announcement.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino tested positive for the virus earlier this week in Switzerland.