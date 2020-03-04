Wolves FC have put a ban on players from taking selfies in view for the rising coronavirus scare. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: AFP

London: With first case of coronavirus being diagnosed in the UK, England football club Wolves FC has asked its players to temporarily avoid casual fan interaction and restrain from taking selfies or giving autographs.

In a statement, the club said: “Wolves players and staff have been asked to avoid any unnecessary meetings, lunches or other public engagements, and temporarily avoid casual fan interaction such as selfies or autographs.

“Whilst we acknowledge that this will be disappointing for some supporters, we stress that this a temporary measure to protect the ongoing well-being of the Wolves squad and is a decision which has not been taken lightly. In addition, Wolves players and staff are also being instructed to avoid shaking hands where a warm smile and personal greeting will suffice.”

The UK Chief Medical Officers have raised the risk to the public of COVID-19 from “low to moderate” after the first case was reported in the country.