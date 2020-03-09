Police order Paris match to be played without supporters due to coronavirus

There will be no fans at the PSG v Dortmund match Image Credit: Reuters

PAris: Paris St-Germain were ordered to play Wednesday’s home Champions League tie against German club Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

The match will be held without spectators in order to conform with measures adopted by the government to cope with the spread of the virus, a police statement said on Monday.