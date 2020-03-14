Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi Image Credit: AFP

Madrid: Barcelona have decided that they will no longer hold training sessions for their first team squad due to fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

The club, on Friday, said “given the current situation and following the recommendations of the medical staff at the club, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice”.

The decision was taken after “a meeting between the football first team, President Josep Maria Bartomeu, Dr Jaume Padros, president of the Barcelona Medical College and head of workers’ health at FC Barcelona and Dr Antoni Trilla, head of Preventative Medicine and Epidemiology at Hospital Clinic in Barcelona”, Barca said in a statement. “Players will follow a personalised training plan at home, under the supervision of the fitness coaches over the coming days,” it added.

The Barcelona women’s team as well as the B team and the Under 19 team have also suspended their activity.

The news came a day after La Liga decided to suspend matches for at least two weeks, while the Spanish Football Federation has also suspended all over levels of football in Spain.