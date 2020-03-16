Staff in Lisbon not aware of plans to treat those infected with coronavirus

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo Image Credit: AFP

Lisbon: One of the hotels of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has denied reports that it has been transformed into a location to help those affected with the coronavirus pandemic.

Spanish publication Marca claimed that Ronaldo was ready to have one of his two hotels turned into hospitals to help combat the pandemic.

However, staff at Ronaldo’s hotel in Lisbon have said that they are not aware of any plans to transform its use on a temporary basis to treat those infected with the virus.

“We are a hotel. We are not going to be a hospital. It is a day like everyone else, we are and will remain a hotel. We are being phoned by the press. I wish you a nice day,” a spokesperson for the institution said.

More than 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Portugal so far.

Ronaldo has been in quarantine in Madeira after it came to light that one of his Juventus teammates Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus.

The 35-year-old was quick to send a message of support to fans amid the chaos.

“The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us,” Ronaldo wrote in a post on social media.

“I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world.

“It is important we all follow the advice of WHO (World Health Organisation) and the governing bodies on how we handle this current situation. Protecting human life must come above any other interests.

“I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to save others.”