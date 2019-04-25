Pep and Jurgen have given us one of the best campaigns on record

Manchester City's Phill Foden, left, celebrates his goal against Tottenham and Liverpool's James Milner celebrating scoring their second goal with team mates

Dubai: Over to you Jurgen.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City threw down a gauntlet of colossal size to Klopp’s Liverpool on Wednesday night when they saw off Manchester United at Old Trafford.

With the Premier League title race looking certain to go down to the wire, City once again regained top spot from their Merseyside rivals with a 2-0 win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s beleaguered Reds.

Rarely a week goes by these days without the two title challengers trading blows and trading places in the standings, but with City’s tricky game-in-hand out of the way, their fate is still in their own hands, and football fans will be glued to the remaining matches as we enter the season’s final straight.

It is hard to remember such a thrilling tussle for the title, it’s like to heavyweights slugging it out and landing punch after punch until the final bell. Regardless of the outcome, both teams have to be admired for they way they have performed on the field yet held mutual respect for each other off it — something most welcome in an age where racism and online hatred are taking too many headlines in the sports pages.

You only have to look at the numbers to be impressed. City are already guaranteed to set a record for the most points accrued by the defending champions, while Liverpool have racked up more points than they ever have before in the Premier League era. Whoever misses out on the title will also claim a record — if a slightly unwanted one — by setting a new best total by a second-place team in the league.