Chelsea sack Rosenior after worst run since 1912

Chelsea axe Rosenior after goal drought and worst league run since 1912
Chelsea have officially parted ways with head coach Liam Rosenior after a sharp decline in form, the club confirmed.
The 41 year old, appointed in January on a long term deal until 2032, leaves in under four months. While Chelsea had no immediate plans to review his position, a poor run of results forced their hand.
A club statement said the decision was not taken lightly but recent performances “fell below the necessary standards” at a crucial stage of the season.
Tuesday’s defeat at Brighton made it five straight league losses without scoring, a run not seen at Chelsea since 1912. After a strong start that saw Rosenior win his first four league games, things quickly unraveled. A nine match stretch brought just one win and five points, dropping Chelsea to seventh, seven points off Champions League places.
Cup competitions offered little relief. Chelsea suffered an 8-2 aggregate defeat to PSG in the Champions League and were knocked out by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi finals.
Calum McFarlane has been named interim boss until the end of the season. His immediate task is the FA Cup semi final against Leeds United, with Champions League qualification still mathematically possible.
Chelsea are expected to appoint a new permanent manager in the summer, which would mark their fifth full time appointment under the BlueCo ownership.
But the focus is now shifting beyond the dugout. Many fans are demanding accountability at the top, questioning the decisions made by the sporting directors who appointed Rosenior in the first place. For a section of the support, this is not just about one manager’s failure but a pattern of instability under the current structure. Calls are growing for those responsible for the appointment to be held accountable as well, with some even arguing that changes higher up are needed to restore direction and trust.