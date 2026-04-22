Chelsea sack Rosenior after worst run since 1912

But the focus is now shifting beyond the dugout. Many fans are demanding accountability at the top, questioning the decisions made by the sporting directors who appointed Rosenior in the first place. For a section of the support, this is not just about one manager’s failure but a pattern of instability under the current structure. Calls are growing for those responsible for the appointment to be held accountable as well, with some even arguing that changes higher up are needed to restore direction and trust.