Coach was sent to stands against Burnley

In this file photo taken on April 22, 2019 Fourth official Roger East (R) directs Chelsea's head coach Maurizio Sarri from the technical area during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London. Image Credit: AFP

London: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following his late dismissal in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley.

The 60-year-old Italian has until Friday to answer to the charge.

Sarri’s assistant Gianfranco Zola claimed after the match that the decision to send his compatriot to the stands was unfair as he “was just trying to tell our players to get in position”.

“Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour in the 94th minute of Monday’s [22/04/2019] Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Burnley,” read an FA statement.

“The Chelsea manager has until 1800 [1700 GMT] on Friday [26/04/2019] to provide a response.”

Sarri’s expulsion comes as pressure mounts on him to deliver Champions League football for next season. His compatriot Antonio Conte was sacked after failing to do so last season.

Chelsea occupy the fourth and final qualifying place but the two dropped points at home against lowly Burnley could prove costly.

They are only a point better off than Arsenal, who can leapfrog them later on Wednesday if they get at least a draw at Wolves.